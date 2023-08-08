Lady Cats confident entering season

By Coy Slavik
New Refugio volleyball coach Jessica Stillwell sees the potential for her Lady Cats to be the surprise team in District 28-2A.
“We have a crazy amount of athletes,” Stillwell said. “Normally, athletes can kind of just mix well into any type of sport they play. I’m just teaching them fundamentals and the overall game. If they learn that, I think we’ll be fine.”
Stillwell arrived at Refugio in May after guiding Mumford to a 24-17 record and runner-up finish in District 25-2A last season. She has five starters back from last year’s team that was 7-24 overall in 2022.
Two Lady Cat seniors, outside hitter/middle blocker Bianca Jimenez and middle blocker/right-side hitter Kynslee Turner, said the team has adjusted well to a new coach.
“There has been a lot of new stuff we’ve had to learn,” Jimenez said. “We are working well together as a team.”
“I think we have the dedication and the work ethic,” Turner said. “We’ve seen a lot of positives and I think we’re all really excited for the season to get started. We are really close, so I think that will play a factor for us.”
Stillwell said she is pleased with the Lady Cats’ ability to grasp her philosophy.
“I’m completely switching the defense and the offense, and even what they’re calling out to get set,” Stillwell said. “It’s a lot for them at the beginning, but they seem to be getting the hang of it.”
