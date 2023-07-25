Former Refugio Lady Cat promoted to assistant on Texas Tech softball staff

After spending the 2023 season at the team’s volunteer assistant, former Refugio High School standout Morgan Klaevemann has been tabbed Texas Tech softball’s new assistant coach head coach Craig Snider announced recently.
“Morgan brings a wealth of knowledge to both sides of the ball,” Snider said. “Her ability to relate to our athletes is unmatched! Our staff and players are very fortunate to have someone of her caliber helping lead our ball club.”
Back in January, the NCAA approved legislation to eliminate volunteer coaches and change the limit for countable coaches. By adopting the proposal, the number of countable coaches in baseball, softball and ice hockey increased to four total in each sport.
Klaevemann joined Snider for the 2023 campaign after being coached by Snider on Florida State’s 2018 national championship team.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to continue working alongside Coach Snider and the rest of the staff,” Klaevemann said. “I believe that people really do make the place and that is very much true for not only the softball program but the Lubbock community. I look forward to building upon the foundation we laid this year and continue to help grow the players into the best versions of themselves. With a people first mindset, I know this program is destined for great things and I’m very fortunate and excited to be a part of it.”
Known for her speed on the base paths and as a centerfielder, Klaevemann works primarily with the outfield and base runners. She serves as the squad’s first base coach and works with the hitters, leading the offensive scouting.
Under the direction of Klaevemann, Peyton Blythe became known as one the best defensive outfielders in the league. Splitting time between center and left field, Blythe tallied 79 putouts and two assists with just a single error in 41 games played.
Blythe was also a force at the plate – leading the team with a 1.194 OPS. She finished the season with the second-highest average on the team (.374), 11 doubles, two triples and nine home runs.
A 2018 graduate of Florida State, Klaevemann concluded her Seminoles career ranked inside the all-time top-10 of four different categories, including batting average (.361, fourth), stolen bases (126 – fourth), runs (193, fifth) and walks (123, fifth). A three-time first team All-ACC selection, Klaevemann also was named an NFCA second team All-American during her Florida State career.
Information from Texas Tech University Sports Information