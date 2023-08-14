Bobcat seniors hungry for title

By Coy Slavik
Editor
The Refugio Bobcats had many questions to answer before the start of last season.
Refugio had to rely on underclassmen to make immediate impacts and count on getting through rugged District 15-1A Division I with minimal injuries and momentum heading into the playoffs.
After losing their season opener at Hitchcock, the Bobcats rebounded with 14 consecutive wins including two against district rival Shiner and a thrilling 24-21 victory over top-ranked Timpson in the state semifinals.
Refugio’s season came to a disappointing end in Arlington as it fell behind early and could never catch up in a 54-28 loss to Hawley in the state championship game.
After returning to Refugio, the Bobcats adopted the motto, “Finish the Job,” for this season.
“Last year was “To Be Determined,” Refugio senior running back/linebacker Kaleb Brown said during the Bobcats’ photo day on Aug. 3. “This year, we’ve just got to finish the job. We’ve got to do the little things right.”
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine has ranked Refugio No. 1 in its preseason Class 2A Division I poll. Brown is DCTF’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year for Class 2A. Fellow senior Ernest Campbell, who recently committed to Texas A&M, was chosen to the DCTF Class 2A preseason all-state team as a wide receiver.
The Bobcats return nine offensive and eight defensive starters. Unlike last season, there are no question marks.
“We’ve been very focused throughout the week,” Campbell said of the team’s first week of practice. “We’ve been grinding and helping each other out with the workouts and drills.”
“We have a lot of leaders this year on defense and offense,” Brown said.
Campbell and Brown know the road to a 16-game season is long, but they won’t be satisfied with anything less.
“It’s a big deal,” Campbell said of getting back to the state championship game. “We came up short last year. We want to bounce back and fight through the injuries so we can win it all.”
“It would mean a lot, because we haven’t done it in a while,” Brown said. “We just had to have a short memory of it and come back this year even stronger.”
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•