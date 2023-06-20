Five Refugio County players were among the top award winners on the All-District 31-2A softball team released recently.
Refugio senior Chay Callis and Woodsboro senior Hailey Allen were selected Co-Offensive Players of the Year, and Refugio senior Kaylor Freeman was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Woodsboro freshman Sidney Castillo was chosen Co-Pitcher of the Year, and Refugio freshman Alexia Sanchez was selected Co-Newcomer of the Year.
Four Refugio players and two Woodsboro players earned first-team honors.
Lady Cat juniors Melissa Deleon, Sara Henning, Bianca Jimenez and Kynslee Turner were first-team selections as were Woodsboro juniors Tonya Rodriguez and Christyana Tully.
Refugio sophomore Alijah Avery and freshman Emma Meza were second-team choices as was Woodsboro junior L’Emay Thompson.
Lady Cats earning honorable mention were senior Alyssa Carvajal, senior Ashanti Deleon and junior Ariya Trejo. Lady Eagles receiving honorable mention were junior Jazlyn Garza, junior Kalynn Vega and sophomore Jaqulynn Tully.
Refugio’s Callis, Carvajal, Freeman, Henning, Jimenez, Turner, Avery, Meza, Sanchez, Ashanti Deleon and Melissa Deleon earned academic all-district honors as did Woodsboro’s Allen, Garza, Rodriguez, Thompson, Vega, Christyana Tully, Jaqulynn Tully and Kenzie Scott.
Three Rivers junior Sofia Alvarado and sophomore Alyson Gomez were named the Co-Most Valuable Players.
Skidmore-Tynan freshman Jolie Mann shared the Pitcher of the Year award with Castillo, and Three Rivers’ Kloe Duran shared the Newcomer of the Year award with Sanchez.
Port Aransas junior Kenna McCumber was chosen Utility Player of the Year. Three Rivers’ James Hinojosa was selected Coach of the Year.
Following are the other first-team selections:
• Kenedy – Jayzlin Chapa, junior; Cayden Lewallen, junior;
• Port Aransas – Jenny Clark, senior; Mollie Sheffield, senior; Bianca Martinez, sophomore;
• Skidmore-Tynan – Claudia Fuentes, senior; Sydney Swinnea, sophomore;
• Three Rivers – Olvia DeLeon, junior; Molly Randell-Saenz, junior; Aeris Conard, sophomore; Amyah Ortiz-Lozano, sophomore; Ella Ruiz, sophomore; Nayelli Rivera, freshman;
• Yorktown – Emie Bolting, senior; Jasmine Hernandez, senior.
Other second-team selections were:
• Kenedy – Pauline Pena, sophomore; Madison Bryan, freshman;
• Port Aransas – Samantha Chastain, junior; Ella Moore, junior; Lexi Moss, sophomore;
• Skidmore-Tynan – Mia Briseno, sophomore; Jenna Vasquez, sophomore; Brogan Schmidt, freshman;
• Three Rivers – Megan Galey, senior;
• Yorktown – DJ Maciel, junior; Sydnie Krueger, sophomore.
