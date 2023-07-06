Refugio junior Isaiah Avery was named the Offensive Player of the Year on the All-District 31-2A baseball team released recently.
Four Bobcats – senior Lukas Meza, juniors Kaleb Brown and Jaedyn Lewis, and sophomore Benny Flores – and three Woodsboro Eagles – junior Tagg Silvas, sophomore Cole Thompson, and freshman Layton Jochetz – were named to the first team.
Refugio players earning second-team honors were seniors Braylon Gonzales and Caleb Hesseltine, junior Troy Haug, and sophomore Chris Flores. Eagles chosen to the second team were junior Colton Wiginton, sophomores Glen Giddens and Cole Spalek, and freshman Jordan Vega.
Receiving honorable mention for the Bobcats were junior James Jimenez and sophomore Parker Taylor, while Woodsboro senior Adam Dominguez also earned honorable mention.
Refugio’s Hesseltine, Meza, Jimenez, Haug, and freshman Zander Wills earned spots on the academic all-district team as did Woodsboro’s Jochetz and Spalek and senior Michael Love and junior Luke Poland.
Kenedy senior Ryland Reyna was named the Most Valuable Player. Skidmore-Tynan junior Marcus Gabriel was chosen the Defensive Player of the Year.
Kenedy freshman David Salas was selected Newcomer of the Year and Skidmore-Tynan senior Sonny Mann received the Utility Player of the Year honor.
Others selected to the first team were:
Kenedy – Owen Garcia, junior; Karsen Reyes, freshman; Waylon Barnes, sophomore; Ayden Castillo, junior; Rayden Reyna, freshman
Port Aransas – Ty Garrett, sophomore; Ryan Tallent, sophomore; Austin Bepko, junior; Kam Estes, senior
Skidmore-Tynan – Jax Alvarado, senior; Robert Hensch, junior; Chase Schanen, sophomore
Three Rivers – Jacob Amaro, senior; Daniel Diaz, junior; Xavier Carranza, sophomore
Yorktown – Philip Yeretsky, senior; Andres Archuleta, senior; Dalton Eckhardt, junior
Also chosen to the second team were:
Kenedy – Daniel Pena, sophomore; L.J. Barrientez, junior; Ryder Hartsfield, freshman; Darryan Moreno, senior
Port Aransas – Grant Windham, freshman; Bostyn Wagner, freshman; Ryan Kuykendall, sophomore; Paul Portis, sophomore
Skidmore-Tynan – Dallan Cheek, junior; Denham Cheek, junior; Aidan Roach, junior; Kolton Lopez, sophomore; Matthew Stillman, sophomore
Three Rivers – Jace Ruiz, senior; Lathan Meyer, freshman; James Contreras, sophomore; Layne Trevino, sophomore
Yorktown – Kale Blank, junior; Deagan Mungia, junior; Jayden Rodriguez, junior; Jairus Herring, senior
