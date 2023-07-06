Second annual ‘Cars in the Park’ attracted 70 entrants

The “Cars in the Park” annual car show at Heritage Park on June 10 was a big success for the Refugio Area Cruisers car club and the community of Refugio, according to RAC member Barry Beuershausen.
There was a total of 70 cars entered from San Antonio, the Houston area, Corpus Christi, Beeville, Robstown, George West, Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, and throughout the Coastal Bend.
The Mike Terry Chevrolet dealership displayed some of the new Chevrolet vehicles from its dealership, and Mike Terry was at the show and stated that he would be at the show next year for sure with one or more of the cars from his collection.
Money collected by the car club is donated to several local groups.