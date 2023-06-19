A 57-year-old Woodsboro woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in San Patricio County on June 6.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the head-on crash occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 136 north of Gregory at approximately 9:45 p.m.
Pronounced dead at the scene was Sandra Jeanette Watson of Woodsboro. Watson was traveling northbound in a Mercedes GLE, according to the DPS.
John Michael Arthur, 66, of Corpus Christi was traveling southbound in an Acura TSX. Arthur died from injuries on the scene.
DPS is still investigating the crash.