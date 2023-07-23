Refugio PD participating in Operation Slowdown

Refugio Police Chief Enrique Diaz is constantly amazed by the number of motorists that receive citations for speeding on the city’s busiest thoroughfare.
“We’ve had vehicles traveling 60 to 70 miles per hour through town on U.S. Highway 77,” Diaz said. “Some believe it’s still a highway and it is. But they don’t see the signs.”
The Refugio Police Department has joined forces with the Texas Department of Transportation’s Operation Slowdown through July 30.
TxDOT provides grants to statewide law enforcement to supplement any overtime accrued during Operation Slowdown.
“About 85% of our traffic stops have to do with the speed of the vehicle,” Diaz said.
According to Diaz, the vast majority of the speeding citations are issued to drivers from out of town.
Diaz said the city has also received a selective traffic enforcement program (STEP) grant from TxDOT that also reimburses overtime for law enforcement.
“These programs help put officers in a different mode when they’re working with specialized grants,” Diaz said. “They already concentrate on speeding violations, but these help them concentrate a little bit more.”
