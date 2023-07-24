Refugio ISD school supplies list

All students will need one refillable water bottle with their names on it.

All supplies should be labeled with student’s name.

ECSE

• 2- rolls of paper towels

• 4 - boxes tissues

• 2 - packages Clorox Wipes

• 1 - box gallon Ziplock bags

• 2 - bottles hand sanitizer

• 2 - boxes non-latex gloves

• 1 - plastic pencil box

• 1 - package markers

• 1 - package dry erase markers

• 1 - watercolor set

• 1 - package Play-Doh

• 2 - any color plastic folders

• 1 - vinyl nap mat

Pre-kindergarten

• 1 - Prang watercolor set (8 ct)

• 3 - package of #2 pencils (10 ct)

• 1 - plain plastic pencil box (no pencil bags)

• 1 - washable Elmer’s Glue bottle

• 1 - box of markers

• 2 - rolls of paper towels (Viva quality)

• 2 - packages of Wet Wipes

• 2 - packages of Clorox Wipes

• 4 - Kleenex tissues

• 2 - bottles of hand sanitizer

• 2 - orange plastic folders with pockets

• 1 - pocket folder with brads for PE

• 2 - boxes of gallon Ziploc bags

• 1 - box of quart Ziploc bags

• 1 - vinyl nap mat with child’s name on it

• 1 - travel blanket

• 1 - full change of labeled clothes (pants, shirt, socks, underwear)

• 1 - backpack large enough to hold child’s folder (no rolling backpacks)

Kindergarten

• 1 - roll of paper towels

• 4 - boxes of tissues

• 6 - glue sticks

• 1 - package of fine- point dry erase Expo Markers (4 ct)

• 1 - package of highlighters (4 ct)

• 1 - box of gallon Ziploc bags (boys)

• 1 box of quart Ziploc bags (girls)

• 1 - container of Clorox Wipes

• 1 - 40 oz. squirt anti-bacterial hand sanitizer

• 1 - Backpack large enough to hold a large book

• 1 - plastic school box (approximately 8x5)

• 1 - package of #2 regular size pencils (Ticonderoga)

• 1 - pocket folder with brads for PE

• 3 - plastic 2-pocket folders with brads

• 1 - pair of headphones

• 1 - full change of labeled clothes (pants, shirt, socks, underwear).

• 1 - backpack large enough to hold child’s folder (no rolling backpacks)

First grade

• 1 - backpack

• 1 - plastic pencil box (no bag)

• 2 - packages of #2 pencils

• 2 - boxes of Crayola Crayons (24 ct)

• 2 - packages of washable Elmers glue sticks (6 ct)

• 2 - package of pencil top erasers

• 2 - large pink erasers

• 2 - package of dry erase markers (4 ct)

• 1 - 40 oz. squirt anti-bacterial hand sanitizer

• 1 - container of Clorox/Lysol wipes

• 4 - boxes of Kleenex

• 2 - pair of earbuds/head phones for the computer lab

• 1- pocket folder with brads for PE

No pencil sharpeners or anything else not on the list

Second grade

• 1 - backpack

• 4 - packages #2 wooden pencils (no mechanical pencils)

• 3 - composition books (wide-rule only) blue, green, black

• 6 - plastic pocket folders with brads (red, blue, purple, orange, yellow, green)

• 1- box crayons (24 ct)

• 4 - large boxes of Kleenex

• 2 - large pink erasers

• 2 - packages pencil top erasers

• 1 - package of red pens

• 1 - package of highlighters (multi colors)

• 2 - boxes of colored pencils

• 2 - anti-bacterial hand sanitizer with pump (12 oz. minimum)

• 1 - zipper pencil supply bag (no boxes)

• 2 - packages of dry erase markers (4 ct)

• 1 - box of quart size Ziploc bags (girls)

• 1 - box of gallon size Ziploc bags (boys)

• 1 - container of disinfecting wipes (Clorox wipes for surfaces)

• 2 - sets ear buds (1 pair classroom, 1 pair computer class)

Third grade

• 1 - backpack

• 4 - composition books (wide rule) black, green, blue, and red

• 2 - plastic folders with brads and pockets (both orange)

• 3 - boxes of pencils (12 count or more)

• 2 - packs of pencil- top erasers

• 1 - package of highlighters (2-4 count)

• 1 - pack dry erase markers (4 ct)

• 1 - zipper supply pouch (no boxes)

• 2 - packages (4-6 ct.) of glue sticks

• 1 - box colored pencils

• 1 - pair of scissors

• 1 - package of red pens

• 1 - box of quart size Ziplock bags

• 2 - pairs of earbuds (1 pair classroom, 1 pair computer class)

• 4 - large boxes of Kleenex

• 1 - large hand sanitizer

• 1 - 1-inch white binder

• 1 - pocket folder with brads for PE

Fourth grade

• 1 - big backpack (wheels if possible)

• 1 - reusable water bottle

• 4 - boxes of Kleenex

• 1 - large bottle of hand sanitizer

• 2 - pairs of earbuds

• 1 - package of dry erase markers

• 1 - large supply bag or box (big enough for all supplies)

• 1 - pencil sharpener

• 2 - vinyl folders with brads

• 3 - highlighters

• 2 - red pens

• 1 - package of colored pencils

• 1 - package of pencil ctopper erasers

• 1 - large eraser

• 1 - box of quart size Ziplock bags

• 1 - pocket folder with brads for PE

Fifth grade

• 1 - backpack

• 6 - folders with pockets and brads

• 1 - package of colored pencils

• 1 - pair of 5” pointed scissors

• 4 - boxes of Kleenex

• 2 - bottles of hand sanitizer

• 1 - pencil sharpener

• 2 - packages of pencil top erasers

• 6 - glue sticks

• 4 - dry erase markers

• 2 - highlighters

• 2 - pair of earbuds (mandatory)

• 1 - orange vinyl folder (library)

• 1 - folder with pockets (music class)

• 1 - large pencil zipper bag

• 4 - 1 subject spiral notebook (100 pages or more)

• 1 - pocket folder with brads for PE

