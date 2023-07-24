Refugio ISD school supplies list

All students will need one refillable water bottle with their names on it.
All supplies should be labeled with student’s name.
ECSE
• 2- rolls of paper towels
• 4 - boxes tissues
• 2 - packages Clorox Wipes
• 1 - box gallon Ziplock bags
• 2 - bottles hand sanitizer
• 2 - boxes non-latex gloves
• 1 - plastic pencil box
• 1 - package markers
• 1 - package dry erase markers
• 1 - watercolor set
• 1 - package Play-Doh
• 2 - any color plastic folders
• 1 - vinyl nap mat
Pre-kindergarten
• 1 - Prang watercolor set (8 ct)
• 3 - package of #2 pencils (10 ct)
• 1 - plain plastic pencil box (no pencil bags)
• 1 - washable Elmer’s Glue bottle
• 1 - box of markers
• 2 - rolls of paper towels (Viva quality)
• 2 - packages of Wet Wipes
• 2 - packages of Clorox Wipes
• 4 - Kleenex tissues
• 2 - bottles of hand sanitizer
• 2 - orange plastic folders with pockets
• 1 - pocket folder with brads for PE
• 2 - boxes of gallon Ziploc bags
• 1 - box of quart Ziploc bags
• 1 - vinyl nap mat with child’s name on it
• 1 - travel blanket
• 1 - full change of labeled clothes (pants, shirt, socks, underwear)
• 1 - backpack large enough to hold child’s folder (no rolling backpacks)
Kindergarten
• 1 - roll of paper towels
• 4 - boxes of tissues
• 6 - glue sticks
• 1 - package of fine- point dry erase Expo Markers (4 ct)
• 1 - package of highlighters (4 ct)
• 1 - box of gallon Ziploc bags (boys)
• 1 box of quart Ziploc bags (girls)
• 1 - container of Clorox Wipes
• 1 - 40 oz. squirt anti-bacterial hand sanitizer
• 1 - Backpack large enough to hold a large book
• 1 - plastic school box (approximately 8x5)
• 1 - package of #2 regular size pencils (Ticonderoga)
• 1 - pocket folder with brads for PE
• 3 - plastic 2-pocket folders with brads
• 1 - pair of headphones
• 1 - full change of labeled clothes (pants, shirt, socks, underwear).
• 1 - backpack large enough to hold child’s folder (no rolling backpacks)
First grade
• 1 - backpack
• 1 - plastic pencil box (no bag)
• 2 - packages of #2 pencils
• 2 - boxes of Crayola Crayons (24 ct)
• 2 - packages of washable Elmers glue sticks (6 ct)
• 2 - package of pencil top erasers
• 2 - large pink erasers
• 2 - package of dry erase markers (4 ct)
• 1 - 40 oz. squirt anti-bacterial hand sanitizer
• 1 - container of Clorox/Lysol wipes
• 4 - boxes of Kleenex
• 2 - pair of earbuds/head phones for the computer lab
• 1- pocket folder with brads for PE
No pencil sharpeners or anything else not on the list
Second grade
• 1 - backpack
• 4 - packages #2 wooden pencils (no mechanical pencils)
• 3 - composition books (wide-rule only) blue, green, black
• 6 - plastic pocket folders with brads (red, blue, purple, orange, yellow, green)
• 1- box crayons (24 ct)
• 4 - large boxes of Kleenex
• 2 - large pink erasers
• 2 - packages pencil top erasers
• 1 - package of red pens
• 1 - package of highlighters (multi colors)
• 2 - boxes of colored pencils
• 2 - anti-bacterial hand sanitizer with pump (12 oz. minimum)
• 1 - zipper pencil supply bag (no boxes)
• 2 - packages of dry erase markers (4 ct)
• 1 - box of quart size Ziploc bags (girls)
• 1 - box of gallon size Ziploc bags (boys)
• 1 - container of disinfecting wipes (Clorox wipes for surfaces)
• 2 - sets ear buds (1 pair classroom, 1 pair computer class)
Third grade
• 1 - backpack
• 4 - composition books (wide rule) black, green, blue, and red
• 2 - plastic folders with brads and pockets (both orange)
• 3 - boxes of pencils (12 count or more)
• 2 - packs of pencil- top erasers
• 1 - package of highlighters (2-4 count)
• 1 - pack dry erase markers (4 ct)
• 1 - zipper supply pouch (no boxes)
• 2 - packages (4-6 ct.) of glue sticks
• 1 - box colored pencils
• 1 - pair of scissors
• 1 - package of red pens
• 1 - box of quart size Ziplock bags
• 2 - pairs of earbuds (1 pair classroom, 1 pair computer class)
• 4 - large boxes of Kleenex
• 1 - large hand sanitizer
• 1 - 1-inch white binder
• 1 - pocket folder with brads for PE
Fourth grade
• 1 - big backpack (wheels if possible)
• 1 - reusable water bottle
• 4 - boxes of Kleenex
• 1 - large bottle of hand sanitizer
• 2 - pairs of earbuds
• 1 - package of dry erase markers
• 1 - large supply bag or box (big enough for all supplies)
• 1 - pencil sharpener
• 2 - vinyl folders with brads
• 3 - highlighters
• 2 - red pens
• 1 - package of colored pencils
• 1 - package of pencil ctopper erasers
• 1 - large eraser
• 1 - box of quart size Ziplock bags
• 1 - pocket folder with brads for PE
Fifth grade
• 1 - backpack
• 6 - folders with pockets and brads
• 1 - package of colored pencils
• 1 - pair of 5” pointed scissors
• 4 - boxes of Kleenex
• 2 - bottles of hand sanitizer
• 1 - pencil sharpener
• 2 - packages of pencil top erasers
• 6 - glue sticks
• 4 - dry erase markers
• 2 - highlighters
• 2 - pair of earbuds (mandatory)
• 1 - orange vinyl folder (library)
• 1 - folder with pockets (music class)
• 1 - large pencil zipper bag
• 4 - 1 subject spiral notebook (100 pages or more)
• 1 - pocket folder with brads for PE