Refugio ISD receives STAAR test results

Refugio ISD students performed higher than state and regional averages in 12 of 20 areas, according to the results from the Spring 2023 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests.
The test results of students in Grades 3-8 were released Wednesday. The high school end-of-course (EOC) test results were released in June.
Refugio ISD test scores for Grades 3-8 showed improvement from 2022 scores in seven of 15 areas. The elementary and middle school students performed above the state average in eighth-grade reading, science and social studies; seventh-grade math and reading; fifth-grade math; and fourth-grade reading.
Refugio ISD scored below 60% in fifth-grade science (56%), fourth-grade math (47%) and third-grade math (56%).
“Areas of concern have been identified,” Refugio ISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales said. “Changes to instructional setting, instructional delivery, and curriculum are all underway.”
Refugio High School students improved their scores over last year’s in three of five areas.
The biggest improvement came in the English I and English II areas. RHS students passed English I at a 75% rate compared to 59% in 2022. The English II passing rate in 2023 was 74%, a 17% increase from 2022’s 57%. The high school tests also showed an improvement in U.S. history from 84% to 96%.
Algebra I (from 89% to 87%) and biology (from 91% to 90%) results were similar to 2022.
The STAAR test categorizes students in three levels – approaches grade level (AGL), meets grade level (MGL), and masters grade level (MSTR). The AGL is the passing standard.
