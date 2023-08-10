Refugio County Memorial Hospital conducting food drive

A food drive benefitting the Williamson Senior Center and Elderly Services is being conducted at the Refugio County Memorial Hospital until Aug. 16.
Donations are being accepted at the hospital admitting office.
A food drive benefitting the Williamson Senior Center and Elderly Services is being conducted at the Refugio County Memorial Hospital until Aug. 16.
Donations are being accepted at the hospital admitting office.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.