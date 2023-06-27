Refugio County imposes 60-day outdoor burn ban

The Refugio County Commissioners Court approved an order to ban outdoor burning in the county for 60 days.
The order, approved during a special meeting on June 27, does not prohibit the sale and discharge of fireworks.
cslavik@STexasNews.com
cslavik@STexasNews.com
