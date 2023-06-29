Refugio County continues legacy of producing game wardens

Joseph “J.R.” Gonzales fulfilled his dream on June 2 as he raised his right hand and took the oath of office as a Texas game warden inside the house chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin.
Gonzales became the seventh person from Woodsboro and ninth person from Refugio County to become a Texas game warden.
“This feels amazing, and it has been a long time coming for me,” said Gonzales. “I know this is just the beginning of the journey, and I can’t wait to hit the field and apply everything I’ve learned these past eight months and continue to learn and grow.”
Gonzales, a 2011 graduate of Woodsboro High School and a 2018 graduate of the University of Houston-Victoria, said he knew his seventh-grade year he wanted to be a Texas game warden.
“I was blessed to meet a wonderful family during junior high – Laura Balderamas, or ‘Ms. B,’ was our junior high secretary, and I was her aide. Her husband, Henry Balderamas, or “Mr. B,” who was a captain game warden, took me on my first hunting trip. We didn’t have any luck that day, but after that the Balderamases could not get rid of me. I spent a lot of time with them, especially on road trips to Woodsboro sporting events. I sat in front with ‘Mr. B” and we talked about life and he shared so much with me. Hearing about his compassion, respect, and the way he was looked up to inspired me. I knew he was someone I wanted to strive to be like. It was right then that I knew I wanted to be a Texas game warden.”
Gonzales worked and payed his way through college. He was employed at the Refugio H-E-B for several years before he decided to attend the Victoria Police Academy. Upon completion of the academy, he became a police officer for the Town of Refugio. These experiences gave Gonzales a lot of what he needed going into the Texas Game Warden Academy.
“I interacted with a lot of people at H-E-B on a daily basis who taught me the value of customer service,” Gonzales said. “Working as a Refugio police officer gave me a lot of law enforcement experience that I may not have been able to see at a larger agency. Also, I had already passed my state peace officer exam, so I did not have to retake it after I finished the game warden academy.”
Gonzales’s first duty assignment will be in Cameron County on the Texas/Mexico border.
Gonzales is eager to start at his new workplace.
“I am very excited about going to Cameron County,” Gonzales said. “Each game warden I have asked has told me that Cameron County is the place to learn just about everything. I will have seven partners there and they are all go-getters. I am looking forward to working with them and learning from them. Cameron County has the border, the coast, port of entry, commercial fishing, and all kinds of hunting. There is a lot of work for game wardens there and I am eager to help out my partners.”
The Texas Game Warden Academy is eight months long and cadets must live on the academy grounds located in Hamilton County, which is approximately five hours away from Refugio County.
For Gonzales, life at the academy was not bad except for being away from his family for five days a week.
Cadets are provided with living quarters, meals, clothing, and equipment that are issued for duty use.
“It was definitely a transition from ordinary life,” Gonzales said. “You are taught to pay attention to all details especially little ones. Most importantly, we were taught that if we made a mistake to own it and learn from it. There are some long days and long classes but, they all serve a purpose.
“The hardest part for me was getting used to the cold weather up there.”
When asked about those he wished to thank, Gonzales said his list is endless.
“God has placed so many great people in my life to learn and grow from,” Gonzales said. “I could not have done this without my faith; my family, especially my mom; my wonderful girlfriend, Meagan, who has stood by me; my friends; my godparents that have always been there for me; the Balderamas family for allowing me to be a part of their family; Coach Aaron Houston, who took a chance on me and helped shape me into the man I am today; and the countless game wardens that I have met on this journey, especially Lieutenant Jon Kocian.
“Lieutenant Kocian is one I have to thank specifically because he has impacted my growth throughout the Victoria Police Academy and the Texas Game Warden Academy. Also, all of the officers, deputies and troopers that helped me when I was a rookie.”
For those wishing to become Texas game wardens, Gonzales offered some advice.
“Stick with it and do not ever give up,” Gonzales said. “This was my third time applying before I got selected. The first time I applied in 2018, I made it to the final selection process, but I was not chosen. In 2019, I did not make it past the interview process. My perseverance paid off for me as on my third try in 2021 I was selected as an alternate. On July 19, I received the call that a spot had become available. The process takes a while but, trust the process. It is all worth it in the end. Also, swim a lot.”
Of the eight Refugio County natives that became Texas game wardens before Gonzales, four have retired honorably and four remain actively employed, including two who have been promoted within the ranks. If history is any indicator, Gonzales will enjoy a very rewarding career and Refugio County will hopefully continue to produce more Texas game wardens.