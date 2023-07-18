Refugio County bracing for budget shortfall

Refugio County Judge Gigi Poynter and the four county commissioners have been busy crunching numbers in budget workshops the past month.
County officials are trying to trim the budget under the assumption of an estimated $700,000 shortfall based on last year’s certified appraised values.
Poynter said she and the commissioners will do all they can to keep from dipping into general reserve funds to make up the deficit.
“We’ve gone into the reserve before and I really don’t want to do that,” Poynter said. “We have trimmed all the excess that we can, so there will potentially have to be some cuts.”
Refugio County is not alone in facing the prospect of a shortfall. Nearby Nueces County is expected to lay off employees and cut services after officials learned last week that the county is facing a $30 million deficit.
“I think everyone is in the same kind of boat right now,” Poynter said at the July 6 budget workshop. “Revenues are down and prices are up. That’s the reverse of what you’d like them to be. While we are tightening our belts, I think we’re still in better shape than most.”
During the July 6 meeting, Poynter and the commissioners discussed the possibility of eliminating donations to specific non-profit organizations and streamlining the use of contracted workers.
Refugio County officials will have a better idea of the budget challenges when they receive the certified appraised property values from the county appraisal district.
Appraisal districts assess the value of each county property to determine the amount of taxes owed. Poynter and the commissioners are expected to get the certified values in late July.
“Last year, there was a pretty large discrepancy in the estimate and actual certified values,” Poynter said. “You want to be prepared for whatever comes, but we’ve been using last year’s numbers. Once we get our actual certified values, I think we’ll be able to make some of these decisions about where cuts need to be made. In abundance of caution, we’re looking for every available penny.
“That’s why these workshops are kind of hard for me because I like to know I’m dealing with x-amount, a hard number. Right now, it’s sort of a gray area until we get the certified values. We know it’s going to be tight, but we don’t know how tight.”
Poynter said she doesn’t anticipate the county laying off any employees or instituting a hiring freeze.
“The goal for me is to not cut any personnel,” Poynter said. “I think that would be our last resort.”
