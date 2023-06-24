RDRGC completes first downtown project

Six members of the recently organized Refugio Downtown Revitalization Guiding Coalition met in downtown Refugio on May 28 to complete their small first project.
Working in teams of two, they placed 16 U.S. flags along Commerce Street for Memorial Day.
The flags will also be on display for Independence Day on July 4.
The RDRGC is a small group of likeminded individuals from the community who have come together to kickstart a “facelift” in downtown Refugio. The group’s vision statement is “To restore vitality, express beautification and promote the experience in downtown Refugio.”
“The next project we’d like to start working on is the installation of Edison bulb string lights over the street in the immediate downtown block (from the distillery to the flower shop,” said RDRGC co-founder Aalec O’Donnell.
The flag project was funded solely by the members. However, any and all donations for future projects will be appreciated.
Anyone interested in making a donation or finding out more about RDRGC is welcome to contact O’Donnell at 361-543-0441 or Dana Alsop at 361-330-0077 to discuss present and future projects.
“We simply want to bring some life back to downtown, and with the few new businesses (the distillery, Ann Marie James women’s boutique) and Dana’s new venue, we are grabbing a hold of that momentum and playing off of it,” O’Donnell further stated.
