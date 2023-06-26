RCSO, RPD recover two Amber Alert children

Refugio County Sheriff's Office deputies and a Refugio Police Department officer recovered two children who were reported missing through the Amber Alert child abduction alert system on June 24.
According to Refugio County Sheriff Raul "Pinky" Gonzales, Refugio County law enforcement was alerted of the vehicle traveling on Farm-to-Market Road 2678 north of Bayside at approximately 1:30 a.m. The vehicle was spotted at the intersection of Farm-to-Market roads 2678 and 774 and stopped in Refugio.
"One of our deputies confirmed the license plate number at the three-way stop," Gonzales said. "He decided to stop the vehicle in the middle of town because he was by himself. He knew he could have a little bit of backup in town if something happened."
Gonzales said the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Julio Najar-Trevino, was discovered to have an outstanding arrest warrant in Bexar County for continuing violence against family.
"There was a woman in the backseat with the two children," Gonzales said. "She wouldn't get out of the vehicle and she wouldn't roll the window down."
According to Gonzales, the officers had to break the window to get the children.
"She was still resisting and they had to tase her," Gonzales said.
The woman, 29-year-old Khadijah Faulks, was charged with interference with child custody and resisting arrest. According to Gonzales, Faulks was transported to San Antonio after it was learned she was pregnant.
Najar-Trevino was still in custody at the Refugio County Jail as of June 26.
The children Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, and Zylak Faulks, 2, were released to Texas Child Protective Services.
RCSO Deputy Benjamin Baylor was the first to locate the vehicle. Assisting at the scene were RCSO Deputy Bruce Radford and Refugio PD Officer Javier Ontiveros.
According to a Fort Worth Star-Telegram story dated May 27, Najar-Trevino was arrested on May 26 and charged with interference with child custody involving the same two children in San Antonio.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•