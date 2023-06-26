RCSO recovers truck stolen from Port Lavaca dealership

A traffic stop on June 7 led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle from a Port Lavaca car dealership and the discovery of methamphetamine.
During the early morning hours of June 7, Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a 2023 Ford F-150 truck.
The vehicle only had dealership tags. According to the RCSO, deputies became suspicious after talking with the driver.
The RCSO contacted the Port Lavaca Police Department. According to the RCSO, the Port Lavaca PD had received a report of a stolen vehicle from the Port Lavaca Ford dealership, but had not yet entered the report into its system.
The driver was arrested on charges of unauthorized use a motor vehicle and transported to the Refugio County Jail.
According to the RCSO, while the subject was being processed at the jail, corrections officers discovered a small blue bag that was concealed in the subject’s pants. The bag contained 3.6 grams of methamphetamine, according to the RCSO.
The subject was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
