Nominations being accepted for second annual Women of Distinction awards

Coastal Bend Publishing is proud to announce the return of the Coastal Bend Women of Distinction program.
The Coastal Bend Women of Distinction program will highlight the best and the brightest women throughout the footprint of Coastal Bend Publishing.
Coastal Bend Publishing, home to six community newspapers in Bee, Goliad, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Refugio and San Patricio counties, is now accepting nominations for the program. All women from the seven-county area are eligible for nomination.
“This distinction is not solely reserved for the CEOs and powerhouse businesswomen, though we will certainly showcase our share of those,” said Coastal Bend Publishing Vice President Dennis Wade. “A woman of distinction might well be a CEO, a powerhouse businesswoman, a stay-at-home mother, a working mother, a teacher, a police officer, a school secretary, a church volunteer, a retail sales associate, a waitress, and so on.”
A panel of local dignitaries will be tasked with narrowing the field to the inaugural 50
honorees. The first Coastal Bend Women of Distinction celebration event will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Beeville’s Coastal Bend College in the Gertrude Russell Jones Auditorium.
“Distinct is something that is distinguished by the mind or eye as being apart or different from others,” Wade said. “The word distinct aptly describes so many incredible women in our communities who have made a positive impact.”
