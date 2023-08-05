Kids take part in RISD’s 2023 Camp Get FIT

Almost 100 Refugio ISD children put away their video games and TV remote controls for at least three weeks this summer.
Youngsters from grades 2 to 6 participated in the school district’s Get FIT (Families in Training) program, which promotes nutrition, physical fitness and character education.
The program, which Refugio ISD began participating in five years ago, is funded through Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas. Its goal is to assist the medically underserved in rural communities.
“It also gets the families involved throughout the year,” said one of the camp’s supervisors, Rachel Rocha, who teaches in Refugio ISD. “We provide healthy meals and we encourage the kids to stay active.”
According to the MHM website, the program is aimed at averting Type II diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyles for school-aged children and their families.
“We begin registration right at the end of school,” Rocha said. “We have to cut it off because there is a set number of kids that we can have.”
The camp, which is held Monday-Thursday through July 27, tracks each camper’s weight and height. The children also go on field trips.
“They go to the movies every Monday,” Rocha said. “We have field trips two or three days and then on Thursdays we are strictly on campus.”
Rocha said the camp also provides the students an opportunity to get to know each other better and carry friendships into the next school year.
“I notice the interaction between the kids is so good, especially with our older kids,” Rocha said.
