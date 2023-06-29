Good morning, Refugio County!

Today is Thursday, June 29.
It is Hug Holiday and National Work From Home Day.
On this day:
• 1891 – the U.S. National Forest Service is organized
• 1963 – the Beatles' first song, "From Me to You," hits the U.K. charts
• 1964 – the Civil Rights Act of 1964 passes after 83-day filibuster in the U.S. Senate
• 1967 – Israel removes barricades, re-unifying Jerusalem
Today's weather forecast:
Another hot day is in store across South Texas with high temperatures soaring in the upper 80s along the coast to around 106 degrees out west. Otherwise, expect breezy southeasterly winds and mostly sunny skies.