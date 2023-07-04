Fourth of July events scheduled in county

The towns of Woodsboro, Bayside and Tivoli will celebrate the Fourth of July with events on Tuesday, July 4.
The Woodsboro Lions Club will host its annual parade at 10 a.m. on the Square. Parade participants are asked to line up starting at 8:45 a.m. on Locke Street. Judging will begin at 9 a.m.
Awards will be given for the Most Unusual, Most Original and Most Patriotic.
There will also be a “Kids Corner,” auction and vending booths.
For more information, call 361-935-8132 or 361-543-6058.
The Bayside Fourth of July Committee will host its annual event that will culminate with a fireworks at 8:30 p.m..
The event will begin at 3 p.m. with the parade lineup at the Bayside Community Center. The parade will start at 4 p.m.
The event will continue with a potluck dinner at the park on the waterfront. Guests are urged to bring a dish and lawn chairs. Hot dogs and buns will be provided.
There will be kids games at the south end of the park. The event, sponsored by the Bayside 4th of July
Committee, will also include a raffle and live music.
To purchase raffle tickets or for more information, call Jeannie Dahl at 361-944-4792.
A parade in Tivoli will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tivoli Volunteer Fire Department will be selling hamburgers and hot dogs.
For more information on the Tivoli event, call 361-218-6702.
