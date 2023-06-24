DHF announces scholarship recipients

The Dennis Henneke Foundation has announced the names of the organization’s 2023 scholarship recipients.
This year, a total of $70,000 was awarded to eight recipients.
Recipients of the Dennis Henneke Memorial Scholarship were Kadence Fox (Odem), Suzanne Hall (Corpus Christi), Derek Kadrmas (La Vernia), Emily McClure (Poth), Leanne Morgan (Bayside), Meghal Patel (Sinton) and Audrey Winemiller (Port Lavaca).
This year, the DHF announced two new scholarships – the Just One More Eagle and Just One More Bobcat. The scholarships were offered to graduating seniors at Woodsboro and Refugio high schools.
Applicants were asked to submit their “Story of Dennis.” The scholarship was awarded based on uniqueness and entertainment value of their story, as well as character and academic success.
Nickolas Ellison of Woodsboro was awarded the Just One More Eagle award. Excerpts from his story can be found on the DHF website at www.HelpingJustOneMore.org/recipients.
No applications were received from Refugio High School this year.
“We feel very fortunate to be able to award these scholarships. We want to thank so many people who supported the foundation this year with our sixth annual raffle. We are looking forward to our “Just One More” Skeet Shoot and Raffle in Spring 2024,” said Gene Henneke, DHF chairman and president.
Since its formation in 2016, DHF has awarded more than $340,000 in scholarships and community outreach thanks to the generous support and participation of the community in its fundraising efforts.
DHF is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to honor the memory and continue the generous spirit of Dennis Henneke. Dennis was especially passionate for mentoring and helping others. The DHF is set up to help people with challenging family circumstances or unusual hardship pursue their passion and achieve their goals through education.
For more information, visit www.HelpingJustOneMore.org.
Information submitted by Gene Henneke, DHF chairman and president