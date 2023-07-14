County’s new EMC promoting readiness

By Coy Slavik
As Coastal Bend residents nervously monitor each tropical depression this hurricane season, Refugio County Emergency Management Coordinator Stephanie Blaschke is still learning much from Harvey.
The 2017 storm that swept through Refugio County with 130-mph winds left $125 billion of devastation in its wake along the Texas coast. Blaschke feels the county is much more prepared now than it was six years ago.
Blaschke meets with city and county officials once a week.
“We are actually going to have table-top exercises,” said Blaschke, who took over the emergency management coordinator’s position in April. “We’ve been critiquing what we learned from Harvey and making sure we are taking the necessary steps.”
Blaschke said she plans on getting county residents involved in the proaction by holding town hall meetings in Refugio, Woodsboro, Tivoli and Bayside over the next two months as hurricane season reaches its peak.
“There are a lot of things that are in the works,” Blaschke said. “I want to give the people the resources they need as far as their needs, their animals, their transportation.”
The county has purchased over $20,000 in equipment to be used at an emergency operations center (EOC) when a situation warrants.
“It’s laptops, tablets, backup telephones, satellite phones. We’re ready to go.”
Blaschke is receiving training in IPAWS – integrated public alert and warning system – training. IPAWS is the national system for local alerting used by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“I would be able to send an Amber Alert or a weather alert to your phone,” Blaschke said. “Regardless if people sign up for it or not, if we’re to have an emergency here in the county, whether it’s a hurricane, train derailment, anything that is an emergency, I will be able to push that through every landline and every cell phone within a certain mile radius.”
Blaschke said no matter how much you prepare, there are still unique challenges that will present themselves in every emergency.
“No emergency, situation or storm is the same,” she said. “So you can’t always write the book. It would be nice, but that’s never the case. But it’s great to learn and experience from previous years and find out what went wrong.”
