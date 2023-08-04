Beating the heat

Despite record-breaking heat and a shortage of rainfall, Refugio County farmers are expecting row-crop yields to produce average or even above average harvests, according to San Patricio County Agriculture Extension Agent Bob McCool.
McCool, who lives in Woodsboro, said the grain crop may be among the best on record and the corn and sorghum yields were way above average.
“They were really good,” McCool said. “We had some of the best yields we’ve ever seen.”
McCool said the long spring season, which included cooler weather and ample precipitation, provided enough moisture below the surface for crops to withstand the heat and dry conditions of June and July.
“It was one of the few springs that I can remember where it actually was a full season,” McCool said. “There were cooler nighttime temperatures, and that set things up pretty good. By the time it started getting hot, those plants had already gotten to the stage where rainfall was not critical anymore.”
McCool said the cotton harvest could be the hardest hit.
“Cotton may be a different subject,” McCool said. “We don’t know how it’s going to turn out yet until it starts dropping leaves and we can look at what’s going to the pickers. But some of it looks pretty good. Some of it is mediocre, and I think some is on the poor side.”
McCool said it is too late for rain to improve the cotton crops.
“They’re going to start harvesting cotton within the next two weeks, so they’d just as soon not see a drop of rain until they get finished,” McCool said.
Hay production is lower than average, according to McCool.
“That’s still kind of short,” McCool said. “There was a window when quite a few people got some rolled up, but it was a little bit shorter volume than normal. The pastures could use rain every day for a while. They’re pretty dry. We’re hoping we get some good rains in the fall.”
McCool said cattle prices are at a near-record rate.
“We are looking at $1,200-1,400 calves,” McCool said. “Our heifer retention is low, so not many cows are being grown to go back into calf production. Until those numbers start climbing, our cow herd is kind of static or decreasing. Demand is high and all is pretty good at this moment in the cattle-marketing world.”
