Baytown man leads RCSO deputies on high-speed chase

A 17-year-old Baytown man was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase throughout Refugio County on Aug. 1.
According to the Refugio County Sheriff's Office, a white GMC Sierra pickup driven by Trinidad Moreno III was clocked at 64 mph on Alamo Street in Refugio.
RCSO deputies attempted to stop the truck, which continued south on U.S. Highway 77, reaching a speed of 111 mph.
The truck finally stopped approximately a half mile inside the Refugio County line.
According to the RCSO, the truck had a license plate that wasn't registered to the vehicle. It was learned that the truck had been reported stolen from the Humble area since June 28.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle is a state jail felony. Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle is a third-degree felony.
