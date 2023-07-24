Bayside boil water order expected to lifted by Wednesday

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's boil water order for Town of Bayside water customers could be lifted as soon as Tuesday and no later than Wednesday, according to Mike Brown, water/sewer operator.
According to Brown, the order was issued due to an electrical outage. A generator is now being used at the pump station, but the water pressure is below the 20 pounds per square inch required by the TCEQ.
Brown said the boil water order was not issued due to contaminants found in the water.
The order was issued Monday.
•CSlavik@STexasNews.com•