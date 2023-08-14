Animals, plant life holding their own at Fennessey Ranch reserve

Despite the record-breaking heatwave and worsening drought conditions, wildlife continues to flourish at Refugio County’s Fennessey Ranch.
“We’re really not seeing much stress with the animals,” said Katie Swanson, stewardship coordinator for the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) and University of Texas Marine Science Institute. “The plants are definitely a little crispier. I feel we had a pretty wet spring, so things really greened up. The spring wildflowers were amazing. Now, everything is kind of back to the yellow, golden color.”
The 3,261 acres of privately owned property includes meadows, brush, prairie, freshwater wetlands, natural lakes and riparian woods. It has nine linear miles of river frontage on the Mission River.
More than 420 species of birds, 50 species of amphibians and reptiles, and 70 species of moths and butterflies have been recorded at the ranch, which is located on Farm-to-Market Road 2678 just south of Refugio.
In 2006, the University of Texas and NERR purchased a conservation easement on the ranch, which is owned by the Brien O’Connor Dunn estate. In 2020, the management of the ranch was assumed by NERR.
Among the species of birds residing on the ranch is a family of American bald eagles. The family had produced fledglings every year until this one. Swanson believes weather may have been a key factor.
“They’ve been there about 18 years now,” Swanson said. “It was sad because I don’t think we saw them fledge any birds this year. We think maybe the freeze in December, even though it wasn’t that bad, may have been the wrong timing.”
Swanson said the family produced two eaglettes last year, but one died after being rescued from the Mission River.
“It was a juvenile, and it’s actually really common when you have a multiple hatch and only one survives,” Swanson said. “One gets most of the food and resources, and the other one gets weaker.”
The ranch is not immune to feral hogs, and offers regular hunts to the public to keep them at bay.
“It’s not a horrible problem here. I have seen a lot worse places,” Swanson said. “We offer Saturday hog hunts that people can sign up for. There is a fee. The individuals come at around 7 a.m. and get set up in blinds. We have a skinner on site who will quarter-clean everything. While he’s doing that, we take the hunters to Tuttle’s (in Woodsboro) for lunch. It’s included in the cost.”
The ranch offers birding and nature trips, photography tours, training opportunities and customized group tours. Visits to the ranch require reservations.
“We don’t currently have open days to the public,” Swanson said. “We also do educational events. The big one we offer is the ‘Monarch Madness.’ We’ve been doing it every October for 15 years. We have fifth- and sixth-graders from local schools and bring in a bunch of our partners – U.S. Fish & Wildlife, the Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program, Aransas Wildlife Refuge, Texas Master Naturalists – and everyone sets up a station and we rotate the students throughout the stations for the day.”
The ranch is planning more opportunities to educate youngsters about the diversity of wildlife in the Coastal Bend.
“We received a grant this year to develop educational programming that will start at Fennessey on the river. Then one station would be in Rockport at an estuary, and then another would be at UTMSI (University of Texas Marine Science Institute) in Port Aransas. The students would go from the river to the estuary to the gulf.”
For more information on the ranch or to book a reservation, call 361-749-6806 or email fennesseyranch@austin.utexas.edu.
