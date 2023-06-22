Almost a century of teaching

Cindy Strauch and LeeAnn Bauer believe retirement will be permanent for them the second time around.
Strauch and Bauer, who have a combined 91 years of teaching experience, announced they were retiring after the 2022-23 academic year. The Refugio Elementary School teachers had retired before, but the tug of being an educator lured them back into the profession.
Strauch first retired in 2012. Two years later, Refugio ISD called her to come back and she accepted the offer. Strauch said she missed the camaraderie among the teachers and staff.
“No one knows what you go through as a teacher except other teachers,” said Strauch, who logged 49 years as an educator. “You could talk to other people, but no one understands except the people who are here. I missed being here for that, and I will miss that again.”
After graduating from the University of Houston-Victoria in 1980, Bauer, a native of San Antonio, began student-teaching for Refugio ISD. She announced she was retiring in May 2015, but never left.
“I was teaching third grade at the time, and the teacher they hired to replace me was having a baby in August,” said Bauer, who has taught for 42 years. “So I took her place during her maternity leave.”
The teacher never returned, and Bauer was asked to finish the school year.
“I kept coming back year after year, signing that contract,” Bauer said. “I was enjoying it, all the while not really thinking I’d be back the next year.”
Strauch and Bauer have seen the stress level of educators rise each year as state requirements increased and forced teachers to accelerate the learning for students as soon as first grade.
“The things that I teach in first grade are the things we used to teach in third grade,” Strauch said. “It is a lot more stringent right now in first grade than it used to be a long time ago. There is way more expected of the students.”
“Sometimes, the students aren’t necessarily ready for that high of an expectation,” Bauer said. “So I think our jobs are a lot harder than what they were when I first started teaching.”
According to Bauer, educators are seeing the repercussions of schools closing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Some did not have the opportunity to go to pre-K or nursery school during the pandemic, so now they don’t know how to resolve conflicts,” Bauer said. “I saw in my kindergarten class that students didn’t know how to talk things out. The state is putting way more pressure on us, and we’re not only having to just do academics, we’re also having to teach kids social skills more than we’ve ever had to.”
Despite the challenges, Strauch and Bauer said they have enjoyed teaching in a small community.
“It’s a blessing to be able to teach in the same place for so long,” Strauch said. “You have students and then later on you teach their kids. It makes the kids feel like they have a connection because you know their family.”
Both said they will continue to teach in other ways.
Bauer said she will remain busy taking care of her newest granddaughter, Bryleiigh, whose mother is a teacher for Refugio ISD. Bauer’s teaching instinct also comes out in the grandmother.
“It’s going to be hard for her to learn how to write her name, because it has a ‘y’ and children make a ‘y’ backwards,” Bauer said. “And children don’t get the dot for the ‘i’ in the right spot.”
Strauch said she plans to travel, but would like to participate in a program in Corpus Christi that teaches adults to read.
“You have to learn how to teach adults to read, because it’s a different technique and procedure,” Strauch said. “I’m really motivated to try to do that.”
Strauch and Bauer said the love of teaching will never leave them.
“It just creeps out sometimes, and that can be bad,” Strauch said with a laugh.
“Sometimes we tell children to stop doing something and then we kind of have to back up and say, ‘I probably shouldn’t have done that,’ “ Bauer said. “Once a teacher, always a teacher.”
Twyla Thomas, now principal of Refugio High School, previously served as principal at Refugio Elementary School, and has worked with Bauer and Strauch for 12 years.
“I have had the pleasure of working alongside Ms. Strauch and Mrs. Bauer since 2011, and I have learned so many amazing things from both of them,” Thomas said. “These ladies have a heart of gold, and have dedicated so many years of their lives to the students of Refugio ISD. I will be forever grateful for all they have done at Refugio Elementary, and will truly miss them.”
Bauer said her main worry about retirement is not being productive.
“I’m kind of a couch potato,” Bauer said. “I will put on Netflix and watch it all day.”
Strauch said she hasn’t come to the realization that her career as an educator is over.
“I knew it was coming,” Strauch said. “The hardest part will be when school starts again and all the cars are here, but mine isn’t. I think that’s when it will hit home.”
