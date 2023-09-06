Name of Sinton man killed in crash released

The identity of a 41-year-old Sinton man who was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after being involved in a Freightliner truck crash in Refugio County was released Wednesday morning by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to DPS Sgt. Rob Mallory, Justin Curry, 41, was traveling west on Farm-to-Market Road 774 at approximately 12:40 p.m., when the truck that was towing a flatbed trailer left the roadway and rolled over.
The crash is under investigation by the DPS.
•cslavik@stexasnews.com•