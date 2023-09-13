'Mighty' is she

Woodsboro freshman Ashlyn Armenta admits she didn’t know what she was getting herself into when she decided to try out to become the school’s mascot, “Mighty.”
“When I heard about it, I didn’t know exactly what it would be like, so I kind of had to ask,” Armenta said. “Once they told me how much spirit I needed to show, I got really excited.”
This summer, the 5-foot-3 Armenta attended a week-long mascot camp in Austin where she quickly learned how much energy and stamina is required to wear the heavy costume in hot conditions.
“They made us do what they called ‘Spirit Walks,’ ” Armenta said. “We did those for about 15 minutes at a time. We’d get a two-minute break and then do it again.”
Mascot manager Melody Payne said Armenta will get regular breaks during games.
“We don’t let her be in it for too long,” Payne said. “Picture yourself being in 103-degree weather and not being able to cool off. It’s like wearing a big, thick hoodie with all the material inside.”
“Mighty” does have a battery-operated fan inside his head. There are also ice packs inside the costume to keep Armenta as cool as possible.
“Mighty” was on board a fire truck during the recent “Honk Parade” through downtown Woodsboro. It was the first time Armenta had been in the costume with the temperature near triple digits.
“The sun was beaming down,” Armenta said. “You could feel yourself sweating. It feels really nasty, but nobody can see you, so it’s OK.”
Armenta, who also plays the tuba in the WHS marching band and competes in basketball and softball, said she is naturally shy. Payne said she has seen students discover new personalities inside a mascot costume.
“When you’re in that costume, you’re somebody totally different,” Payne said. “We need energy and excitement to keep the Eagle Pride going.”
“I don’t like to go completely crazy,” Armenta said. “But I’m definitely crazier than if I didn’t have the costume on.”
