Lewis earns master’s from Walden University

Briana Lewis, Refugio High School class of 2002, graduated from Walden University on Aug. 13, earning a Master of Philosophy in Forensic Psychology.
Lewis graduated with a 4.0 cumulative GPA and is now working on her dissertation at WU, pursuing a Ph.D. in Forensic Psychology.
Her plans, after obtaining her doctorate, are to work as a forensic consultant and conduct forensic investigations and interviews. She is currently employed as a fire prevention officer at the City of Dallas Fire Department.
Lewis is the daughter of Eugene “Bull” and Patty Lewis of Refugio.