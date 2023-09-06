Lady Eagles sweep Austwell-Tivoli

Woodsboro’s Kira Meacham had 15 kills to lead the Woodsboro Lady Eagles to a 25-20, 25-23, 25-10 non-district volleyball win Tuesday night over the Austwell-Tivoli Lady Redfish in Woodsboro.
Meacham also had six digs and two service aces.
Rubi Esparza tallied 13 assists, eight digs and two kills for Woodsboro.
Also leading the Lady Eagles were Sidney Castillo with five kills; Tonya Rodriguez with nine digs, eight service aces and five kills; Aniya Zena with nine assists and five digs; Chayse Wernli with two digs and one kill; Jazlynn Garza with six digs and one service ace; L’Emay Thompson with four kills and three digs; Prudence Lewis with three kills, two assists and one dig; and Jackie Perez with one dig.
The Lady Eagles return to action Friday by hosting San Diego at 4 p.m.
•cslavik@stexasnews.com•