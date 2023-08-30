Lady Eagles roll past Nordheim

The Woodsboro Lady Eagles rolled past the Nordheim Lady Pirates 25-12, 25-19, 25-7 on Aug. 29 at the Eagle Dome.
Kira Meacham tallied 11 kills, two service aces and two digs for the Lady Eagles. Sidney Castillo had eight kills and one dig.
Others leading Woodsboro were Chayse Wernli with three digs and one service ace; Jazlynn Garza with three digs; L’Emay Thompson with six kills and one dig; Prudence Lewis with eight kills, two assists and one dig; Jackie Perez with three digs; Tonya Rodriguez with 11 digs, six service aces and two kills; and Rubi Esparza with 15 assists, three service aces, five kills and two digs.
