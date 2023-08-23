Lady Cats’ JV wins team title

The Refugio Lady Cats won the team title in the junior varsity division of the Kenedy Cross Country Invitational on Aug. 19 at Joe Gulley Park in Kenedy.
Adrian Lara led the Lady Cats by finishing the 2-mile course in 14 minutes, 58.96 seconds. She was followed by teammates Caytlin Brown (third, 16:03.36), Emma Meza (eighth, 17:10.93), Carlie McClain (ninth, 18:23.84), and Shyanne Gutierrez (11th, 18:27.49).
In the junior high school girls division, Refugio’s Ceanna Brown was 12th in 17:10.94 over the 2,400-meter course. Teammates Leah Brown (24th, 21:45.65) and Adalyn Autry (26th, 23:56.23) also competed in the race.
Refugio’s Brennan Moya was 22nd in the junior high school boys race in 17:18.66.
•cslavik@stexasnews.com•