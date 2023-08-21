Interim Woodsboro ISD superintendent offers services as long as needed

James Stansberry is willing to be Woodsboro ISD’s interim superintendent as long as the school district needs him.
Stansberry was named Woodsboro ISD’s interim superintendent on July 31 and went to work on Aug. 7, leading the school district into its new academic year.
“I’m committed until they find the superintendent they’re looking for,” Stansberry said. “It could several months, a year. Who knows? But I’m committed to this district.”
Stansberry retired seven years ago after serving as superintendent at Medina Valley ISD. He previously was superintendent for George West ISD and Dawson ISD.
“We’re trying to set a date,” Stansberry said. “But the first thing we want to do is get the budget completed for the year, get school started, and let everything settle down. Then we will start looking.”
Another challenge Stansberry inherited was adhering to a new state law effective Sept. 1 that requires an armed security officer or school resource officer on each school campus.
Stansberry said since Woodsboro Junior/Senior High School and Woodsboro Elementary School are on the same property, the district may be able to require just one armed officer.
“We can do one,” Stansberry said. “We haven’t had anyone applying. There are shortages right now across the state. We are making some plans with the city to fill in temporarily until we can find someone.”
Woodsboro ISD is also seeking to fill two spots on its board of trustees.
“The sooner the board gets that done, the sooner we can have team training,” Stansberry said.
