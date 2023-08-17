Hunter education course Aug. 19 in Refugio

A hunter education course will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. There are only 35 seats available.
The Internet + Field Course is ideal for those under 17 years of age (minimum age is 9) and adults wanting a more hands-on field and live-fire experience. It is recommended that younger students be accompanied by an adult during the field course. The certification process consists of two parts – an online course (free) and a field course ($15)
The field course location is the Refugio Police Department Training Annex at 601 Commerce Street in Refugio.
Contact instructor Junior Munoz at munozjr42166@gmail.com or 830-456-1763 for more information.
All proceeds will be donatged to the Boys and Girls Club of Refugio.