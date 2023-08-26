Eagles beaten by Bloomington in season opener

The Bloomington Bobcats scored 44 unanswered points to take a 44-6 victory over the Woodsboro Eagles in the season opener for both teams on Friday night in Woodsboro.
The Eagles took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, but didn't find the end zone the rest of the game.
Bloomington led 36-6 at halftime.
The Bobcats piled up 471 total yards compared to the Eagles' 113.
Woodsboro will travel Sept. 1 to Charlotte where they will face the Trojans at 7 p.m. Charlotte lost 53-0 to Agua Dulce on Friday night.