Bobcats stay at No. 2 in Class 2A Division I football poll

The Refugio Bobcats remained at No. 2 in the latest Dave Campbell Texas Football Class 2A Division I rankings released Monday.
The Bobcats improved to 2-1 on Friday night with a 42-41 non-district win over the Class 3A Division I Edna in double overtime.
Timpson (3-0) stayed at No. 1 in the Class 2A Division poll. Following Refugio in the Top 10 are Centerville (3-0), Hawley (2-1), Solar (2-1), Cooper (2-1), Stratford (3-0), Beckville (2-1), Crawford (2-1), and Sonora (3-0).
The Bobcats travel to Bishop on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. non-district contest with the Badgers.
