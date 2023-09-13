ATISD makes strides after adjustments

Austwell-Tivoli ISD Superintendent Dolores Vela said adjustments made during the 2022-23 academic year were rewarded by improved scores from district students on the Spring 2023 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test.
ATISD high school students improved or matched 2022 scores in four of five subjects in the end-of-course (EOC) testing and scored above the state average in all five subjects, according to results released on Aug. 15.
Students in Grades 3-8 tested above or matched the state average in 10 of 12 subjects, and improved on 2022 scores in seven of 12 subjects.
“Our students did exceedingly well on STAAR 3-8,” vela said. “We are so proud of the student growth in all areas. There is always room for improvement and we have pinpointed specific areas where we will tailor and customize instructional practices.”
Vela credited after-school accelerated instruction through the Texas Education Agency’s Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports (TCLAS) grant for the improved scores.
“The students were on task and working in areas where they showed deficiency,” Vela said. “The high-quality instructional materials helped students with the learning support. The Strong Foundations grant in literacy and math was yet another reinforcer to continuously target improvement needed in the content areas.
“The 2022-23 school year allowed us to step back and redesign our instructional practices, student learning, and student progress measures. We were eager to see the outcome of the programs that were implemented. We are definitely proud of our students and teachers for their hard work. We look forward to even greater success for the 2023-24 school year.”
