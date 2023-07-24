RCSO employees to receive salary supplements

Refugio County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers and administrative assistants will receive salary supplements effective July 22 after commissioners unanimously approved a request by Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales during their July 11 meeting.
The annual salaries for dispatchers and administrative assistants will increase $3,000. The six dispatchers currently make an average annual salary of $35,927, while administrative assistants earn $38,017.
The chief dispatcher, who
currently makes $37,165, will receive a $4,000 annual supplement. The $28,000 to facilitate the supplements will come out of the county’s narcotics account, according to Gonzales.
In an effort to reduce turnover, the RCSO recently eliminated two deputy and jailor positions to allow employees to receive pay raises.
“These dispatchers are well-trained,” Gonzales said. “They have to be certified by the state. … I started worrying about how I was going to retain these people.”
Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Lee Wright said he wished there were similar funds to supplement salaries in other departments of the county.
“On behalf of the road workers and people out there that are busting their chops and other offices, I wish we had the funding for raises across the board,” Wright said. “They are no less important.”
County Judge Gigi Poynter and Pct. 2 Commissioner Stanley Tuttle agreed.
“I think the offices that don’t have alternative funding resources are sort of in a bind,” Poynter said.
“We have CDL drivers that are working for $38,000 when they can go to work at other places and $75,000 to $80,000 really easy,” Tuttle said. “It’s really hard to find personnel when somebody leaves.”
