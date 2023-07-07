A sleepy early afternoon in Beeville got quite lively, quite quick as, without warning, an oversized hauler carrying upon its bed an immense wind turbine blade came trundling through downtown Beeville.
Upon arriving at the intersection of Houston and Washington Streets the hauler attempted to turn off the business loop and onto Houston Street, headed in the direction of H.E.B.
"As far as I know we were given no knowledge and they cannot divert from the established route they have filed with ... the highway folks from the state," Beeville Police Chief Kevin Behr told the Bee-Picayune.
Behr said that the vehicle had been escorted safely out of town, with no damage to any property in Beeville, and they were written a steep citation, as well as reported to state authorities.