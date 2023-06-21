Not to be outdone

It wasn’t too long ago that my wife Dorothy landed her first “Big Ugly” black drum. With her 31-inch catch came well-deserved bragging rights. Although I do enjoy her telling the story about how she out fished me that day, she can no longer claim the biggest. Her record fell on Memorial Day weekend to a 39” beast of a fish.
Before I go any further, I am blessed to have a wife that enjoys fishing as much as I do. Is there some competition between us? Maybe a little, and all in good fun. Even though the 39-inch black drum was landed on the rod I was using, it was a team effort and she deserves most of the credit. As a matter of fact, I probably would have never landed the fish without her help.
Anyone who has ever caught one will tell you, big drum put up a big fight. The problem we had, we were fishing in kayaks. Landing a large fish in a kayak can be challenging, especially when the fish is bigger than the net you brought.
We were fishing in Rincon Canal near Portland. We found an area of deep water and drop-fished with shrimp. Within a few minutes, I hooked and landed a decent sized sting ray with the help of Dorothy’s netting skills. Shortly after releasing the ray, I hooked into another sizable fish.
At first, it seemed like another sting ray, but this one was putting up a much bigger fight. We don’t use high-tech or high-dollar gear. We have a couple Shakespeare seven foot medium rods that cost around $30 matched up with Okuma Avenger reels that were less than $50 each. They are both strung up with 30-pound braid with 17-pound fluorocarbon leaders.
The way this fish was fighting, I knew my gear was going to be taxed to the max. I was going to need all the luck and help I could muster if I wanted any chance of landing this fish.
I’m no stranger to fighting big fish from a kayak. I’ve landed several King Salmon in New York. They pull you around, jump a few times, fight for five minutes or so, then quickly tire out.
This was different. The fish would pull drag and run just a short distance and stay close to the bottom. We both thought by the way it fought, it had to be a big ray. For the first ten minutes, we never saw it. We were in 13 feet of water and I just couldn’t get it to the surface.
Finally, I gained on it, catching a glimpse of the beast just under the surface of the murky water. An enormous golden flash and what looked like a broad tail came into view for only just a split second. That was all I got for the first sighting before it headed back towards the bottom.
Dorothy was trying her best to keep her kayak in position to net whatever it was and also trying to avoid getting in the way. She didn’t get to see the fish the first time it came into view. A few minutes later, it came up just enough to get another quick ghostly view.
We were both amazed at the size of it but we still couldn’t figure out what it was. I thought I saw a broad tail, she still claimed it was a sting ray. It was pretty obvious that our net was worthless and we needed a plan if we were going to have any chance of landing whatever it was.
We had a concrete wall on one side of us so there was no way to get out of the kayaks and try a landing there. We decided to try and make it to an island about 100 yards across the channel from us.
The problem is, it takes two hands to paddle a kayak and this fish still had plenty of fight left and the wind was blowing pretty good from the island towards us. The plan was for Dorothy to tie a rope to my kayak and tow me and the fish against the wind to the island.
Well, she got the rope tied and started paddling. We quickly figured out that this was near impossible so I assisted by paddling with one hand and holding the rod with the other. We made slow progress against the wind. We had to stop several times when the fish decided it didn’t want to go that direction.
After at least another 10 minutes or so, we crossed the channel and could see bottom. The fish was still on the line and still kicking. Dorothy did an amazing job towing her, me and the fish to shore.
Now came the next phase of the plan. I jumped out and continued battling the fish while she secured the kayaks on shore. The last thing we needed was to have the kayaks blow away and we get stuck on an island with no way back.
By now, the fish was tired. It was near the surface and I only had to steer it towards the shallows. What a sight. It was the first good look that we got. It was definitely a “Big Ugly.” We took a good measurement and a few photos.
As I turned around to release the monster, I heard cheering, from a small crowd of onlookers. Apparently, there was a boat full of people who watched the entire event. I’ll bet they had a good story to tell as well.
The drum still had plenty of energy and was successfully returned back to the depths for another fight on another day. I felt bad in a way by surpassing Dorothy’s record, but she later admitted she had just as much fun and excitement helping to land the new record.