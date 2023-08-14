Marshall wins Gold Clover

Grace Marshall, former Live Oak and McMullen County FCH Agent was honored with the state’s Golden Clover Early Career Award during the State 4-H Agent’s Association awards program held in Kemah.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to give back to the youth and our future leaders,” Marshall said.
The award is given to agents with less than five years of service and who have shown professional growth in their early careers.
Marshall has been on board with AgriLife Extension for two years and served the Live Oak and McMullen counties as a Family and Community Health Agent and she recently accepted the position of District 12 4-H Specialist.