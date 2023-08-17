‘Source of pride’ on the build in Karnes City

The spring semester on Karnes City Independent School District campus will look more modern and feel more safe with the completion of Roger E. Sides Elementary School and the KCISD softball field.
“Much like moving into a new home, this facility will be a source of pride for the community, faculty, and students,” KCISD Superintendent Katherine Kuenstler said. “Our educators, students, and support staff will benefit from updated safety and security measures as well as access to the latest technology and tools to help deliver our rigorous academic curriculum that lay the foundation for a lifetime of learning for our students.”
Joeris Construction Inc. began construction of the elementary school on July 14, 2022. AGCM expects Phases 1 and 2 of the $29.5 million project to be completed in Spring 2024. The cost of construction included contingencies, fees and owner-provided equipment.
Students, faculty and campus visitors will enjoy modernized and alternative classroom settings. The new facilities will also employ upgraded safety features and ensure campus security.
“Our new elementary school will incorporate 21st century learning spaces, including new outdoor learning spaces and upgraded playground areas specifically designed for the various grade levels,” Kuenstler said. “These upgrades improve the grade-specific learning experience for our students and our faculty. This new facility also incorporates modern safety and security measures for our students and staff.”
Karnes City diamond-dwellers will also enjoy an elevated experience when Hellas Construction Inc. completes its work on the high school softball field. The new public restrooms and concession stand cost approximately $4.1 million and are expected to be complete by January 20, 2024.
According to Kuenstler, KCISD softball fans should be excited for the new “best-in class facility including new public restrooms and concession facility that will serve both new baseball fields.”