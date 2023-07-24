Rib-racks and Greenbacks

The South Texas BBQ Bash presented the Karnes County Youth Show, Karnes City VFD and the Kenedy VFD with donations of $7500, $3750 and $3750, respectively.
“These organizations play a crucial role in enhancing the lives of the community and ensuring our safety,” Co-Founder and Event Director George Bunker said. “We are delighted to once again share the success of the South Texas BBQ Bash in supporting local organizations and making a positive impact in the community.”
The South Texas BBQ Bash is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in July 2021 as a way to give back to the oil and gas communities of South Texas. Between its conception and the first BBQ bash, the organization raised and donated $218,000 to local communities. The first South Texas BBQ Bash was held in August 2022 free of charge.
“Thanks to the collaboration of the local community leaders, local law enforcement, the county emergency services, and the local fire departments- just to name a few: Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva, Chief Robert Ebrom, EMS Chief Casey Ebrom, Chief Bryan and Chief Malik,” Bunker said. “The organizers would like to extend a special thanks to the esteemed companies such as ConocoPhillips, Devon Energy, Marathon Oil, FlexSteel, J. Williams Services, TXAM Pumps, 6 G Management Services, and Integrated Water Services. It is important to note that none of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of Commissioners Shelby Dupnick and Benny Lyssy. Their dedication to serving their constituents is truly commendable.”
In 2023 over 60 competitive pitmasters from over a half a dozen states competed for the honor and pride of being a Texas BBQ Bash Competition BBQ Pitmaster. The 2023 Grand Champion was horizontal drilling company West Texas Boring (WTB). WTB brought home the silver medal in both the chicken and rib categories and only won the overall category by two points over Reserve Champion GSS Supply.
“The funds raised will undoubtedly go a long way in providing resources for the Karnes County Youth Show participants to pursue their passions and develop valuable skills,” Karnes County Precinct #1 Commissioner Shelby Dupnik said. “Additionally, this contribution will greatly assist both the Karnes City VFD and Kenedy VFD in their ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our community members.”
The next installment of the South Texas BBQ Bash will be held April 27, 2024 in Kenedy, Texas.
“We applaud everyone involved in this endeavor for their commitment towards making a difference,” Bunker said. “The South Texas BBQ Bash serves as a shining example of how collaboration between local organizations and businesses can create meaningful opportunities for community development and support vital causes.”