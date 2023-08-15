Record-Breaking Year

The Karnes County Friends of NRA hosted their annual fundraiser on July 14 at the Falls City Community Center and blew their fundraising record out of the water.
“The unofficial number is around $166,000,” Friends of the NRA South Texas Field Representative Tyler Ward said. “I know they hit Guardian level without a doubt…that is a huge accomplishment.”
Firearms were featured and raffled at the event. They were made safe and maintained by a qualified FFL. Some guns and items were donated as a part of the NRA’s standard package, and many others were provided by local businesses and chapter members.
Club levels of the Friends of the NRA are delineated by the amount of funds raised at their single event. Last year, the Karnes County event netted $120,000 and the chapter achieved Defender Level ($100,000-$150,000). This years Guardian Level achievement means they achieved between $150,000 and $200,000.
“They are the heart.. Literally a big heart of the program,” Ward said. “When you look at the population…Compared to other places they have 100 people, 200 less people in the room and they still beat it. It’s just amazing.”
Ward credits the community's success to passion and attention to detail.
“They would make it where…it's to their taste,” he said. “They make it special and put a lot of thought into it. Which is absolutely amazing.”
The money raised at the Karnes County Area event will be pooled with those raised at other events throughout the South Texas Region. The South Texas Region of the Friends of the NRA extends south from Comfort to McAllen and west from College Station to Del Rio. In a June interview with the Karnes Countywide, Karnes County Friends of the NRA Organizer Ed Griffin explained where the event’s funds land.
“Through these NRA events and the fundraising that we do, it benefits those who submit grants,” Griffin said. “That can be for 4-H groups, ROTC, law enforcement.. typically any group that wants to further gun safety, firearm education and also..be able to promote a wherewithal with firearms that can be used recreationally and competitively and continue to build a safe culture and environment for those types of activities.”
Friends of the NRA is separate from the actual NRA. They are not involved with any political organizations, affiliations or any possible election candidates. They maintain a position of neutrality at all events and operate as a money making machine. The Karnes Area chapter has been active for nearly 30 years, raising millions of dollars for grant opportunities. The event attendee numbers have nearly doubled since their conception.