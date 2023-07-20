Over half a million transferred to Road and Bridge

Karnes County Commissioner’s Court (KCCC) allotted $638,498.39 to Karnes County Road and Bridge (KCRB) for a handful of items ranging from oil tanks to new office furniture.
The largest transfer of county funds at last Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting equaled $299,081.16. These funds will allow for modifications to the KCRB Field Office. The modifications will include renovation and modification of the shop facility, office facility painting and cleaning, relocation of utilities, parking lot restriping and modification to the existing sign.
The next largest transfer came in not far behind the first at $265,790. This new KCRB budget line will be used to purchase two paving oil tanks, one equipment lift and new shop equipment.
“This particular equipment was identified in a feasibility study,” KCRB Engineer Wayne Gisler said. “We’ll start the procurement of these things and do it in order to make sure it coincides with what we need.”
$48,000 of last week’s fund transfer will be used to construct a fuel island at the KCRB Field Office. It will also cover the cost of moving the KCRB fuel tank from the old office in Kenedy to Karnes City.
“The fuel island..we’ve done some research to make sure that we provide some future interoperability that will benefit many more departments than just ours that we’re set up for using a fuel station,” Gisler said.
KCRB will also be upgrading their public works software to iWorq Systems. iWorq’s public software is a cloud-based software system for public works and community development systems. The switch from PubWorks to iWorq will provide KCRB with greater fleet and fuel management opportunities and the ability to input real-time data while in the field. The new software purchase costs $13,300 for a one-time setup fee and an annual subscription cost.
“It has a lot of positive things,” Gisler said. “Both time saving and it will improve our record keeping. The streamlined interface will help us with customizing the software. Right now if we want to go back to make customizations we have to go through PubWorks, and it's very difficult and sometimes costly if we have to make a lot of them.”
The smallest budget item on the KCCC docket was in the amount of $12,326.23 and will cover the cost of new office furniture.
“We were able to use quite a bit of furniture from our existing office so we were able to reduce this amount of funds,” Gisler said.
The iWorq’s agenda item was the only KCRB motion that was passed unanimously. The other four aforementioned items passed by a vote of 4-1 with Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke being the lone vote in opposition.
“The reason that property acquisitions have so much money,” Hedtke said. “I budgeted for the county EMS, field offices, renovations to some (of) the KCRB field offices..potentially things in Runge, Falls City and Gillette areas. I budgeted 2 million dollars there, and I want the public to be aware that that money was not budgeted for this.”