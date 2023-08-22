Sara R. Leal, age 85, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2023. She was born on March 16, 1938, in Yorktown, Tx and was raised by Fredrico and Amelia G. Rodriguez.
Throughout her life she was a loving mother and grandmother. Sara married Jose Leal Sr. on August 28, 1954. She was a housewife, where she enjoyed helping on the farm with the many tasks. She loved singing and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Leal Sr., her parents; and birth parents, Juan Mendoza and Eulalia Mendoza; brothers, Juan, Jacob, and Jose Mendoza; and sister, Eulalia Rodriguez.
She is survived by her children, Dalia Aguirre of Karnes City, Jose Leal Jr. of Beeville, Daniel Leal of Helena, and Esther Estrada of Kenedy; brother, David Rodriguez and wife Carol, Frank Mendoza; and sister, Matilde Rodriguez. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A visitation was held on Sunday, August 20th, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A prayer service was held at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 21st, also at the funeral home chapel. Burial followed at the Leal Family Cemetery in Helena, Tx.