Methuen, Massachusetts – It is with profound sadness that the family of Ronald ”Ron” James Dionne of Skowhegan, Maine and Kenedy, Texas announce his passing on July 31, 2023 at the age of 79. Ron courageously fought a decades long battle with heart disease. He died peacefully, surrounded by family at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, Massachusetts.
Ron was born in Waterville, Maine on July 1st, 1944, the third of seven children of Clarence Leo Dionne and Bernadette Louise (Giroux) Dionne. He graduated from Unity-Freedom High School in 1963. He later attended Austin Community College in Austin, Texas where he proudly earned an invitation to Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society. In 1985 Ron graduated from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Photography. He loved taking pictures, especially of his children.
In 1965 Ron enlisted in the United States Army, where he served for almost ten years. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. While stationed in North Carolina, he met his soon-to-be wife, Shirley, while she visited family members stationed at the same base. Ron and Shirley married on August 25, 1973. They began their life together in North Carolina and soon after were stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany. It was in Germany where Ron first experienced cardiac trouble and medically retired from the Army. He and Shirley moved to her home state of Texas where they settled to begin their family. While in Texas, Ron spent time in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. In 1985, the family returned to Ron’s home state of Maine. In recent years, they spent winters in Kenedy, Texas catching up with family and friends, and summers in Skowhegan, Maine where Ron cherished his time along the Kennebec River, spending time with friends and family telling stories, laughing, and just being together. He had the best of two worlds!
Ron continually battled serious heart issues, but he never let it slow him down for long. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed sharing his knowledge and love of the outdoors with his children, grandchildren, family, and friends. His family holds in their hearts wonderful memories of time spent with Ron camping, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, ice-fishing, four-wheeling, campfires and anything to do with the outdoors. It did not matter if it was in the woods or on the water, he always took the time to soak in quality time with those he loved. Ron cherished memories made on numerous hunting and fishing trips over the years. Many of the stories from those trips will continue to live on through those lucky enough to have shared in these experiences.
Strangers did not stay strangers long with Ron, and he never encountered someone he could not have an in-depth conversation with. He had the ability to connect with many different people and accept them into his circle quickly. It was not unusual for him to invite someone he had recently met along on a trip or adventure. His heart may have been damaged physically, but it worked perfectly for exuding love and kindness to those around him, especially those he treasured the most including his four grandchildren who adored their Papa.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Shirley (Buehring) Dionne, parents, Clarence and Bernadette Dionne, sister Nancy (Dionne) Harding, brother-in-law Norman Kenny, nephew Douglas Dionne and niece Stacy Dionne.
Ron leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Dawn Dionne-Hamlin (Mike); Todd Dionne (Katie); brothers, Kenneth (Martha) Dionne, Richard (Shelby) Dionne, Stephen (Debbie) Dionne; sisters, Barbara Kenny and Cindy (Hilton) Drake; grandchildren, Michael, Lillian, Landon, and Deacon; grand-dog, Moxie; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law in Texas; and many cherished nieces, nephews and loved ones whom he loved deeply.