Michael “Mike” Moczygemba, 50, of Torrance, CA, passed away on June 9, 2023. Born on June 10, 1972, in Houston, TX, Mike was a beloved husband, father, friend, son, and brother. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Mike was known for his carefree and easy-going nature. He had a great sense of humor and was a constant jokester, always bringing laughter and joy to those around him. He lived his life to the fullest, cherishing his roles as a father, husband, and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Braden, and their children, Morgan, Beau, and McKenan Moczygemba. Mike also leaves behind his stepchildren, Brandi and Brent Nunez, his father, William Moczygemba, his mother, Sharon Patterson, and his sister, Mandi Leary.
Mike attended Stone Mountain High School and went on to serve in the US Navy, proudly representing his country. After his military service, he successfully started and ran MWM Enterprises in Torrance, CA.
Mike’s passing leaves a void in the lives of those who knew him. His memory will forever be cherished, and his legacy will live on through the love and laughter he shared with everyone he encountered.
In honor of Mike’s life, memorial services were held in Falls City, TX as well as Torrance, CA.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Michael Moczygemba, a beloved husband, father, friend, son, and brother. May he rest in peace.